Marilyn C. Watterson, 70, of Holtwood, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, under the care of Newport Meadows Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of Jerry R. Watterson, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Myers) and Alfred Smallwood.
After graduating from Octorara High School, she attended and graduated from nursing school. Marilyn worked for the former Flex Steel Industries for over 35 years as a seamstress.
She loved to bake desserts, specializing in delicious cakes. Marilyn and Jerry enjoyed traveling, going on a total of 14 cruises during their marriage. She was very crafty, able to make clothing, seat covers, scrapbooks, ceramics, and making and personalizing her own cards. She also loved collecting handmade dolls.
In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by her three sons: Derrick Watterson, Brock Watterson, husband of Rachel, and Wyatt Watterson, husband of Samantha; and three grandchildren, Lizzi, Benjamin, and Eleanor. She was predeceased by her brother John Smallwood.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 21st at 11 AM at Chestnut Level Presbyterian, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The viewing will be at the Church from 9:30 until 11 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
