Marilyn C. Houser, 85, a long-time resident of Wabank Road in Millersville, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Oak Leaf Manor South. Born in Ishpeming, MI, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Clara S. (Olson) Rowe. Marilyn was the wife of the late Thomas J. Houser, and they shared 54 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2014.
Following high school, Marilyn graduated from Badger Green Bay Business College in July 1956. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother who always put her children first. An excellent baker, she always ensured that there was a sweet treat for all. She loved to play the piano, playing cards, and going bowling she spent lots of time in the bowling league working on her high score. She worked full time for Oak Leaf Manor for 20 years. She was a former member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Marilyn is survived by three daughters: Linda Serdinia and her husband Douglas of Suwanee, GA, Carol Hibbard and her husband Keith of Chicago, IL, and Diane Echternach and her husband Joseph of Lansdowne, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Hannah Serdinia, Nathan and Maddison Hibbard, and Grace Echternach, and a sister, Kathryn Rowe.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and nurses at Oak Leaf Manor South and Masonic Hospice for the loving care given to Marilyn during her stay.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 AM. Private Interment will follow at Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to act.alz.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com