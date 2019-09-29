Marilyn B. Klinger

Marilyn Brodhecker Klinger, 82, of Lancaster, passed away at Mennonite Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born and raised in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Belva Brodhecker. She was the wife of the late James H. Klinger, who passed in 2015, for 57 years.
She graduated from William Penn High School in 1955 and went on to be an office manager for Octorara High School, Visiting Angels, and, most notably for Dr. DeGreen at Lancaster Cancer Center, where she worked for 25 years.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling and experiencing different cultures with her husband James. Together, they traveled the world, going to a new place every time they left Lancaster. She loved crafts and was able to make intricate scherenschnitte art and needlework, including cross stitch and counted cross stich. Incredibly skilled with her hands, Marilyn spent much of her time knitting and crocheting. She participated in knitting many pieces that were donated to the homeless as a member of the Woodcrest Ladies' Club. Marilyn loved card games and enjoyed playing double pinochle and bridge. A very social person, Marilyn was always fond of group activities and spending time with friends.
Marilyn was a member and past-president of both the Lancaster Women's Club and the Towne Club.
Marilyn is survived by a son; Bob Klinger, husband of Darla (Divet); a daughter, Nancy Lawrence, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Pastor John Baker officiating. Guests will be received prior to the service for a time of viewing starting at 1:00pm. Interment at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center at 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the American Cancer Society at 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com