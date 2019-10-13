Marilyn Anderson Zwally. Widow of Lloyd S. Zwally Jr. died in Florida on September 24, 2019. Born in Wilkes Barre PA April 5, 1940. Daughter of Ruth Johns Hyland (Dec'd) and Stewart T. Anderson (Dec'd).
Formerly of Lancaster, she moved to Ocoee FL in 2014. Marilyn graduated with the 1958 class at McCaskey High School. She was a retired Subway franchisee/Lancaster area and a long-time member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Chapter in Lancaster.
Marilyn is survived by her 4 children, Michael, husband of Judy Naylor, Lancaster, Jeff, San Diego, CA, Peggi, wife of Scott Nadeau, Mt. Dora, FL, Steve, husband of Jamie, Ocoee, FL, and 5 grandchildren (Ryane, Madelyn, Elizabeth, Xander and Olivia.), brother David S. Anderson, husband of Carol, Catonsville, MD, and sister Kay, wife of Jim Nolt, Lancaster, PA.
Memorial Service will be held at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on October 20, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hamilton Park United Church of Christ in Marilyn's memory.