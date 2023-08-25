Marilyn A. Pembleton, age 88 of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of LeRoy E. "Red" Pembleton for nearly 70 years before his passing on August 8, 2023. Born in Neptune, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Pansey Carmen Zergiebel.
She was a very active member of First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, NJ for over 70 years. Marilyn was an avid reader and she enjoyed cooking, baking, journaling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a servant's heart and loved helping others.
Surviving are twin daughters; Wendy, wife of Jay Steen of Holtwood and Robin, wife of Tommy Walker of Jacksonville, FL, son; Gregg, husband of Mary Pembleton of Maple Shade, NJ, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren through marriage. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristy Lynn Pembleton.
A viewing and visitation time will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Sunday, August 27th from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service starting a 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marilyn's honor to Ocean of Love, 1709 Route 37 E, Toms River, NJ 08753-8238. reynoldsandshivery.com