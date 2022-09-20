Marilyn A. (Kratz) Eby, 78, of New Holland, passed away on September 17, 2022 after a short stay at Garden Spot Village.
Born in Souderton, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alma (Alderfer) Kratz.
She was the loving wife of John "Jack" R. Eby, with whom she shared twenty-three years of marriage.
Marilyn was a graduate of Souderton High School and a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland and took part in the Women's Bible Study at Petra Church. She was a CNA for Montgomery County Hospital and a self-employed CNA for forty years. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, collecting antiques and cutting out papierschnitzel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Randall Krupp of Italy, Brian Krupp of Manchester, PA and Wannetta DiDomenico of South Carolina, four grandchildren, a brother: Floyd Kratz of Montgomery County and a stepbrother: Donald Kratz of Montgomery County.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Louise.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Dr. Andrew DiNardo officiating on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Souderton Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.
