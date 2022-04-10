Marie Ulmer, 96, of Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown, formerly of Millersville, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022. Daughter of the late Milton and Mary Beazley, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert G. Ulmer, immediately after WWII; he passed away in 1992.
A 1943 graduate of Manheim Township HS, Marie attended Rider College. She worked briefly and very successfully as an employment search consultant for Availability in the late 1970's.
Faith and family were her focus throughout life. She liked to travel and especially enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, NJ, rides through Lancaster County, preparing meals and spending time with her children and their families. Marie was the go-to hostess for large holiday gatherings and reunion picnics and faithfully visited her many friends and relatives, providing transportation, shopping and support.
Marie's strong relationship with her Lord Jesus sustained her and was an ever-present source of profound joy. A prayer chain captain, she shared her faith openly and always asked friends and acquaintances if she could pray with them and for them. A true giver, Marie supported various Christian ministries, even sacrificially. She was a beloved 4th grade Sunday School teacher at Emmanuel and Redeemer Lutheran Churches in Lancaster for almost 40 years and is remembered for treating each class to her special chocolate layer cake as she hosted "The Ten Commandments" movie.
Marie is survived by three sons, Bob, Jr. (Jean), Elizabethtown; Tom (Barb), Landisville, and John, Washington Boro, and by a daughter, Sue Whiteside, Lancaster, and also by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters Mildred and Dorothy and brother Russell.
We wish to thank the staff of the Personal Care and Health Care units at Masonic Villages for their compassionate care since March 2020.
A memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, Marie asked that donations be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, www.ifcj.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.BuchFuneral.com