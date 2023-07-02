Marie-Therese Riley, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald G. Riley. She was born Laon, France, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marcelle Dery Gossett. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Church.
She is survived by four daughters: Christine M. (Ted) Vulgaris, Manor Township; Cathy A. (Stephen L.) Bomberger, Penn Township; Martine C. (Jules E.) Bacon, York and Terry L. (Ted C.) Keagy, Elizabethtown. Ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. One brother: Jean Pierre Gossett, Laon, France. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. with Pastor Michael Rohrer, officiating. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Friends may call from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Breast Cancer Research, c/o the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
