Marie S. Rhoads, 87, of Manheim, PA went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020 at ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster. She is in a much better place now with her mother and oldest daughter, Connie Garner.
In her younger years, Marie was employed by the Danner Home and in the bakery of the former Kreider's Restaurant, both in Manheim. In addition to baking and cooking, she loved nature.
She is survived by two children, Bob Rhoads of Manheim and Karen Kilheffer of Lititz. Be happy Mom, We love you!
Services are private. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservcies.com.
