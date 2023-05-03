Marie R. Moore, 76, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Emporium, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Beatrice (Wetzel) Reitz.
Marie was a Registered Nurse and educator, working for Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, Willow Street, as a teacher. She was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. Marie believed in living life to its fullest. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could brighten any room instantly. She loved helping people any way that she could. One of her favorite ways to show people she cared was through cooking and baking for them. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and traveling. Marie had an amazing sense of style and she thoroughly enjoyed entertaining. Spending time with her friends and family was incredibly important to her, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely. Marie was a woman with a deep and strong faith in God. Heaven gained a most wonderful angel.
Surviving is a daughter Julie, wife of Randy Rome, Landisville; three grandchildren Caitlyn Snavely, Matthew Rome, and Brianna Snavely; a brother Norm Reitz, Greenville, SC; a sister Priscilla, wife of Cecil Grinolds, Powhatan, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main Street, Mount Joy, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »