Marie R. Eck, of Lancaster, passed away the morning of January 9, 2022 at the age of 76. She is survived by her beloved canine friend, Molly.
The daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Eck of Woodburne, New York, Marie enjoyed a long career in education both as a teacher and then administrator in the Monticello New York Central school district. Born and raised in Sullivan County, New York Marie was a proud graduate of the State University of New York earning a Bachelors and Masters in education and advanced studies in administration. Many of her close friends held dear to her heart were those she met while enriching the lives of children through education.
Always admiring the work ethic, strong faith and craft skills of the Amish, Marie decided to move to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania shortly after retirement, first to Mount Joy, then Lancaster. She loved the Lancaster farming community and of course enjoyed the local farm markets and bake shops. She opened her home to all who wished to visit and encouraged them to stay multiple nights. You always felt welcome in Marie’s home.
Antique dolls were Marie’s favorite hobby having acquired a keen knowledge as a Plangonologist. She frequented antique shops and auctions, always with a smile and research in hand. Aside from her pet friends Molly, and previously Princess, Marie’s friends Maddie, Don, Eileen, Carol, Dee and Naomi were especially dear to her heart.
Marie was one of several cousins within the Eck and the Lepke families of Sullivan and Ulster County, New York.
She will be quietly interred at the Fantinekill Cemetery in Ellenville, New York along with her parents, in accordance with her wishes. Although she desired no service, a celebration of her life is being considered for late spring.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania (2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602) or The United Federation of Doll Clubs, Inc. (10900 N. Pomona Ave., Kansas City, MO 64153) or online.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville, NY.
