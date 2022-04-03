Marie P. (Prociw) Foose, 78, of Strasburg, PA passed on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Masonic Village after a yearlong battle with lung disease. Born August 30, 1943 in Judenberg, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Fronie (Czoloska) and Simeon Prociw. She was the beloved wife to James R. Foose with whom she shared over 52 years of marriage.
Marie was a member of the Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1962 and National Legal Secretary School with summa cum laude honors in 1963. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Darmstaetters, Trout Ebersole and Groff as a bookkeeper. Marie enjoyed quilting, gardening and reading. She also enjoyed doing sudoku puzzles.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Steven J. Foose husband of Debrah of West Lampeter; and 2 grandsons: Nicholas and David. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rose Tolley.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 12PM at Mt. Eden Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road. Quarryville, PA 17566. Friends and family will be received from 11AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Eden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Mt. Eden Cemetery Fund c/o Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
To leave online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-687-7644