Marie M. Herr, 93, of Homestead Village, formerly of Wilson Drive, Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after being diagnosed with Covid19.
Born in Lancaster, PA, in December 1925, she was the wife of Richard M. Herr who died in December 2018 and with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Marie, the daughter of the late Leon McFalls and Harriet Rineer McFalls, had one brother, Thomas L. McFalls, who predeceased her.
Marie graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1943 and Penn State University in 1947 and pursued a graduate program in social work at Bryn Mawr College.
In her career Marie was employed by the Department of Public Welfare first as a caseworker and then rose to become Executive Director of the Lancaster County Board of Public Assistance. Subsequently she worked in Dauphin County and became a Supervisor at the state level.
After retiring in 1985, she and her husband traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, Caribbean countries, and Hawaii.
Active in the Lancaster community, Marie was a member of the United Way Board, the Mental Health Association Board, the Lancaster Information Center, past president and Board member of the Iris Club, Board member of the DAR, and past president of the Women's Republican Club. She and her husband were members of the Lancaster Liederkranz, the Ski Club, the Dance of the Month Club, and Conestoga Country Club. Marie was a member of Church of the Apostles UCC.
Always a lover of cats, Marie was an avid card player, a member of many bridge clubs and taught two of her nieces how to play bridge. A voracious reader, Marie belonged to the Book of the Month Club.
Marie is survived by her dearly loved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, to whom she lovingly dedicated many hours teaching them to ski and play cards. Marie had fond memories of her time spent at Ocean City, NJ, and of skiing in the Poconos and Vermont with her nieces and nephew.
A private burial will be held at a later time.
Please Visit Marie's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »