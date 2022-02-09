Marie Lynn Trout, 56, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster on July 10, 1965, she was the daughter of Jean M. (Wiggins) Trout of Quarryville and the late Harold C. Trout, Sr. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Gary Lee Miller in 2012.
Marie enjoyed doing puzzles.
In addition to her mother, Marie is survived by 3 brothers: Harold C. Jr, husband of Connie (Sangrey) Trout of Washington Boro; Michael H., husband of Jeanie (Burlingame) Trout of Quarryville; and William D. Trout of Quarryville. Also surviving are 2 nephews, 5 nieces, 5 great-nephews, 7 great-nieces, and her bird, Fred.
A Memorial Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Homeville Friends Cemetery. Online guestbook at
A living tribute »