Marie Louise (Nollman) Zubatsky, born June 27, 1932, in Missouri, died December 21, 2022, in Lancaster General Hospital. Marie is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, David S. Zubatsky (2022), her parents, William A. Nollman (1959) and Anna L. Nollman (Durivage) (1970) and her brother, Eugene A. Nollman (2019).
Graduating from Washington University in St. Louis in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree, Marie enjoyed her career in teaching.
Marie, together with her late husband, David, established Endowment Funds at Millersville University Foundation, namely, the David S. Zubatsky Judaic Studies Endowment; Dr. David and Marie Zubatsky International Studies Scholarship Award; Zubatsky Endowment for International Studies and the Zubatsky Endowment for International Studies: Library Materials.
Marie enjoyed Japanese influenced art and literature, art museums, theater, film, and the opera. She frequently attended performances at the Fulton Theater, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, the Ware Center as well as the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater. She was a member of Quest for Learning and the Torch Club. She participated as a guest speaker on her favorite pastime, giving the history of the Wizard of Oz. She also authored an essay on the Fashion for the Encyclopedia of Jewish American Popular Culture (2009).
One of Marie's favorite hobbies was creating dishes with recipes with new spices and exchanging these recipes with her friends and neighbors.
Marie kept on giving after her death by donating her body to science through Humanity Gifts Registry for the advancement of study and research.
Donations in Marie's honor can be made to The Humanity Gift Registry at 130 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or a charity of the donor's choice.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »