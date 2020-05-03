On May 1, Marie L. Shillow entered into rest peacefully at Long Community at Highland, Lancaster, after a courageous two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia, PA and a graduate of the Columbia High School Class of 1949.
Marie was the daughter of the late Adam John Dinkel and Lillian Sarah Dinkel (Campbell).
She was the loving wife of Joseph F. Shillow, also of the Long Community at Highland. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 23rd.
Marie was an accomplished seamstress, making many of her clothes and those of her children. She spoiled the family with her love of cooking, particularly her talent for baking homemade pies, which she passed to her daughters and granddaughters.
While her greatest love was for her family, she had a great love for music. She played piano by ear and was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ choir from the time she was five years old, until she was no longer able. It is from the choir that her granddaughter named her "the littlest angel" – a nickname that suited her so well.
Her demeanor was always positive and upbeat – a pleasure to be around. Her glass was always half full! Many would agree that she was like the energizer bunny and the little engine that could!
Her family and all who knew her will miss her deeply.
In addition to her husband, Marie was the loving mother of Cynthia Zellers (wife of Theodore) of Lancaster and Debra Kline (wife of Daniel) of Lancaster. She also leaves grandchildren, Heather Zellers of Annapolis, Ashley Wilhelm (wife of Michael) of Landisville, Mathew Kline of Lancaster, and Jaime Kline of Lancaster. Her great-grandchildren, Madisyn and Grant Wilhelm, filled her heart with pride and joy.
She was predeceased by brothers: James, Floyd, Raymond, Terry, and sister Romaine.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Long Community at Highland for their compassionate care under these painful and unusual circumstances.
A private funeral service for the immediate family is planned, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Salem United Church of Christ, 324 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
