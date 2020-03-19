Marie (Kramer) Jenkins, 61, of Denver, passed away suddenly Tues., Mar. 17, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She grew up in Reinholds, the youngest daughter of the late Edwin R. & June M. (Kauffman) Kramer. Next month, she & her husband, Torrence V. Jenkins, Jr. would have celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Marie was a graduate of Cocalico H.S., class of 1976. She worked at Brenneman Printing Inc. as a Proofreader and formerly in the office at Win-Kit Dist. in Reinholds. She had a loving family-of-friends; together they enjoyed annual trips to Knoebels' Phunfest. Marie was a thrill-seeker, from rollercoasters & drop rides to skydiving, she was all-in for fun. An American Coaster Enthusiast, she met Torry in line to ride "The Beast" coaster in Cincinnati, Ohio. She loved traveling and family trips to Bethany Beach. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan. She loved to shop and work in her garden. Marie will forever be missed for her quick wit, generosity, fun-loving nature, unwavering friendship and love of family.
In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her two sisters: Susan I. Kreitz of Reamstown and Ruth A. Kramer, friend of Gaile Gehman, of Stevens & mother in-law, Carol Jenkins. She was predeceased by brother-in-law, Michael S. Kreitz.
Services will be private. Her final resting place is in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
Memorial contributions to the V Foundation at https://www.v.org/ www.goodfuneral.com
