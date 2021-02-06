Marie Keener Riehl, age 86 of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ in heaven. She was the daughter of the late Clayton and Martha Keener.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Ellen Keener Eshleman, Robert Keener, Barbara Keener Shenk, Betty Keener Drescher, Ann Keener Gingerich. She is survived by her husband Evan Riehl, her children, Jan Riehl Orndorff, wife of Danny Orndorff, Eric Riehl and Carl Winston Riehl, husband of Eevin Hartsough Riehl, as well as two grandchildren.
As a person who had Lupus for many years, she was active in helping other Lupus patients and was awarded the Certificate of Excellence Award for outstanding community service, a Jefferson award signed by notables including then U.S. Senator Joe Biden, Jr.
Marie was a Christian dedicated to the cause of Christ and was active throughout her life span in several churches, including the Mt. Vernon Mennonite Church, the Kimblesville Methodist Church, Frazer Mennonite Church and the Pilgrims Mennonite Church.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Furman's – Leola
