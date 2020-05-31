Marie J. Austin, 82, of Gretna Springs, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born February 20, 1938 in Troy, New York, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Drosky) Murray, and was preceded in death by brothers John Murray, James Murray, and William Murray.
Retired as a legal secretary from the State of New York, Marie also worked for private law firms. She was a member of North Annville Bible Church and a volunteer for the Next to New Shop at Gretna Springs.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Earl L. Austin; daughter Beverly A. Austin of Temecula, California; son Frank M. Austin of Boulder City, Nevada; sisters Carolyn Poloski and Bernadette Signor; and grandson John S. Yazici.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Annville Bible Church, 4590 Hill Church Road, Annville, PA 17003.
