Marie Hilton Dull, 95, of Brethren Village, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 2, 2021. Born in New Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Reba Jane (Walker) Hilton. She was the loving wife of the late J. Donald Dull for 66 years at the time of his passing on May 25, 2012.
Marie was a graduate of Quarryville High School. She went on to work for Dr. James Pennington, DDS, the former Rhoads Spanish Tavern and also worked as an administrative assistant at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Marie was an active member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she regularly taught Sunday school and in recent years had become a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church.
Marie is survived by her 4 children: Kenneth L., husband of Bonnie Dull of Strasburg; Donna Siegel, fiancée of Robert Duran of Texas; Cindy, wife of Edward Mitchell of Willow Street; and Carol, wife of David Young of Peach Bottom. She is also survived by a son-in-law, James Armstrong of Lititz; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and a brother, Curtis Hilton of New Providence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Armstrong; a grandson, Stephen Mitchell and 2 sisters, Dorothy Hilton and Jean Walker.
A Funeral Service will take place at Harvest Presbyterian Church, 517 Beaver Valley Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John MacRae officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Presbyterian Church at the above address. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
