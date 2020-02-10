Marie E. "Nan" Ranck, 98, of Ephrata Manor, formerly Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Elam and Stella (Evans) Buchen and was the wife of the late George L. Ranck who died in 1975.
Marie worked as a sales clerk for Watt & Shand in the late 1970's & early 1980's. She shared her love of cooking and was known especially for her chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed bus and casino trips, trips to California to visit grandchildren, and spending time with her family.
Surviving: two daughters, Donna married to Dennis Gehr, Stevens, Sandy L. Brill, Lancaster; three granddaughters, Melissa (Mike Riehl), Amber Rice-Manella (Tony Manella), Anitra (Rob Dormer); great-grandchildren, Robert, Carley, Michael, Riley, Liam; also, Bev Reece who she considered like a daughter; and her 3 best friends, Dottie Ulrich, Viney Weaver, and Dee Miller. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their loving care of Marie.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with viewing from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Burial: Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Memorials are suggested to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. FurmanFuneralHome.com
