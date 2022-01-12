Marie E. (Gockley) Rice, 92, a resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away on January 9, 2022. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Brandt) Gockley. She was the loving wife of the late R. Herbert Rice.
Marie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law; Florence (Allwine) Rice of New Holland, grandchildren; Eric husband of Lisa (Meisner) Rice of South Carolina, Emily wife of Joe Keen of Colorado, Ellen wife of Kevin Martin of Delaware, a sister; Arlene Wilhelm and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son; Robert L. Rice, siblings; Bernice Dietrich, Ruth Christ, Albert Gockley, Paul Gockley, Dorothy Hertzog, Esther Eby and an infant brother; Edwin Gockley.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Ephrata Manor for their dedication and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata PA 17522.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland PA 17557. There will be no funeral service. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Ephrata.