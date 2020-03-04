Marie E. Dorcena

Marie Elvire Dorcena, 79, of Lancaster, perished in a tragic house fire, along with her daughter Sabine Labarriere, in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 23, 2020. Marie was born in Cayes, Haiti, to the late Felix and Alice Dorcena.
Prior to retiring, Marie worked as a home health aide for Bethmeth in New York. She came to live with her daughter, Sabine, and son-in-law, Paulin Labarriere, and their children in West Hempfield Twp. She attended Hempfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by four children: Pierre Antoine Lucien of Wilmington, DE, Rachelle Carline Lucien of Brooklyn, NY, Yves Serge Lucien and his wife Noelle of Columbia, MD, Jean Wesley Lucien of Haiti, and a step daughter Gilbert Dorval. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her daughter, Sabine, she was preceded in death by a son, Herve Lucian, and her sisters Marie Rose Laure Dorcena, Marie Pierre Dorcena, and Marie Decilia Dorcena Point Du Jour.
Joint services for Marie and her daughter Sabine will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 10AM to 12PM, followed by the funeral service at 12PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
