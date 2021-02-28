Marie E. (Bostdorf) Williams, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, surrounded by family. Born November 26, 1934 in Dauphin, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Clements) Bostdorf and Charles Bostdorf. She was married 62 years to Paul R. Williams, Sr., who passed away in September 2017.
Surviving is a daughter Lori Funck and husband Joey of Elizabethtown; a son Paul R. Williams, Jr. and wife Mary of Bainbridge; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Marie was predeceased by 4 brothers, 13 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Marie loved attending her grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She enjoyed going out to eat, travelling, camping, cruises, and loved dancing with her husband.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 11:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.