Marie "Dolly" Bryan

Dolly Bryan, 97, of Reamstown, formerly of Doylestown, passed away peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James & Ellen (Mahaney) Blackmore and the loving wife to Floyd W. Bryan until his passing in 2002.
Dolly was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, class of 1943. For over 20 years she was the general office manager for Keystone Triple A Travel Agency. Her love of God and her family were evident to all who knew her. She was a devout member of OMPH Church in Ephrata where she regularly attended mass. Dolly felt so blessed to live close to her family, which allowed them lots of quality time together, including many treasured memories with her 17 grandchildren. Never one to miss out, she always looked forward to trips to her daughter Kathi's, Eagles Nest events, celebrations, and visits from her loving family. Dolly's steadfast devotion and love will be dearly missed.
Dolly is survived by four children, Kathleen Murphy (Ken) of Pennsburg, MariaElena Horn (Tom) of Reamstown, Dustin Bryan (Karen) of Denver, and Maureen Oniskey of Ephrata; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Mel Bevan of Reinholds. In addition to her husband, Dolly is preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Bevan; son-in-law, Jude Oniskey; a brother, James Blackmore and a sister, Ellen Ott.
A viewing will be held on Tues., June 14th from 10 to 11 a.m. at OMPH Church, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA, with the Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. Interment will be the following day, Wed., June 15th at 11 a.m. at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OMPH Church, 330 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com