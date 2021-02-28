Marie B. Nein, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Columbia, PA, the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (McCall) Minnick. Her husband, the late Henry Nein, Sr., passed away in 1988. Marie worked for Emjay Display Co. in Lancaster. She enjoyed bingo and scratch off tickets.
Surviving are her children, Henry R. Nein, Jr. (Cheryl), Vicky A. Buch (Aaron), Dawn M. Kitch (Tom), Kathy I. Hatfield, Steve T. Nein; her siblings, John Minnick and Sue Albright; 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her two daughters; Sherry, Tresa, and siblings; Jim, George, Sheril, Gay, and Mary Jane.
Friends are invited to a Viewing on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at The Groff Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.). Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
