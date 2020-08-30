Marie Alice Ream, 78 of Pequea, passed away peacefully from dementia on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Conestoga View where she resided for 10 months. She was the loving wife of Terry E. Ream, Sr., for 57 years. She was born February 5, 1942 in Lebanon, PA. She was the daughter of the late George and Rosanna Boyer Miller. Marie graduated from JP McCaskey High School in 1960. Her first job was with Dodge Cork in Lancaster, she then worked at Willow Valley as a waitress for 19 years, while raising her three children whom she was most proud of, along with her grandchildren; her family meant the world to her. Marie was a member of Covenant Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband and children, Wendy S. married to Mitchell Miller of Lancaster, Scott B. Ream married to Tammy of Conestoga, Terry E. Ream, Jr. married to Christine of Willow Street. Six grandchildren, Cameron and Alex Miller, Morgan wife of Bryan Hess, Connor Ream, Jordan and Kendal Ream, and one great-granddaughter Raegan E. Hess. Two siblings, Elsie Grumbine and Sandy Itkor. She was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. There will be no service. Burial will be private at Ft. Indiantown Gap at a later date.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Conestoga View and Hospice for taking such loving care of Marie while she suffered with this horrible disease. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Kindly wear a mask and the funeral home will be observing social distancing as per CDC guidelines.
