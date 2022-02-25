Marie A. Yunginger, 58 of Manheim Twp., passed away on Febuary 11, 2022, at her home. Born August 6, 1963, in Lancaster she was the daughter of Harold & Marie Yunginger.
She was a CNA for many years and cared for others. Her family was extremely important to her. She will forever live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that loved and knew her.
She is survived by her sisters, Sandra & Joy and brothers, Ken & Frank. Survived by her sons Anthony & Jeffrey & her granddaughters Juila and Jenelle. She will never be forgottten. A Celebration of life will be at a later date.
