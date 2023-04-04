Marie A. Walker, 82, of Denver, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA.
Born in Fivepointville, PA, Marie was a daughter of the late Leroy H. and Esther M. Remp Kachel and wife of the late Norman Walker who died October 5, 2015.
Marie was a Governor Mifflin High School Graduate and member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata, PA. She worked for several local textile factories and most recently provided daycare services at Tomorrow's World in Ephrata.
Marie enjoyed growing her own roses, working with children, going out to eat with her friends, and loved spending time with her grandsons.
Surviving is a son, Bruce E. Walker, husband of Sherry, three grandsons: Brandon T. Walker, fiancé of Taylor Smela, Matthew C. Walker, and Jared S. Walker, two brothers: Richard and Donald Kachel; a sister, Esther Grumbling; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Kachel and a sister, Dolly Ensinger.
Funeral services officiated by Chaplain Elvin Kennel will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023. Friends will be received before the service from 9-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Old Bethany Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marie's memory to Maple Farm Nursing Center, 604 Oak St., Akron, PA 17501.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
