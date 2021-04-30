Marie Ann (Chesonis) Moeller, 82, of Lancaster went into the arms of her Lord and Savior peacefully at home with her husband by her side, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born in Towanda, PA she was the daughter of Catherine and Alexander Chesonis. She was the devoted wife of John "Jack" Moeller for 63 years this August. She grew up in Lopez, PA located in Sullivan County.
Marie was dedicated to her faith and her family. Through her life she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lancaster, PA. Marie taught second grade religion classes for 10 years and was a Eucharistic Minister for homebound parishioners, touching the lives of many. She continued serving our community through her work as a Hospice volunteer.
Marie was employed by Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT for 10 years preceded by OBGYN of Lancaster for 25 years in Lancaster, PA. Her real passion was her advocacy for children with learning disabilities. After realizing the challenges to meet the educational needs of her son Michael, she started on a quest to bring awareness and resources to him and other children in the state of Pennsylvania in the late 1960's and 70's. She started a grass roots effort to identify other parents whose children had similar diagnoses of learning disabilities and who were not receiving an appropriate education. She testified before the senate in Pennsylvania to make appropriations to fund this segment of the student population across the state and spearheaded its roll out. This passionate determination to give each and every child the best chance for success in life had a ripple effect on many of whom she never met.
Her favorite times were spent watching sunsets with her family at Ocean City, MD as well as sailing the Chesapeake Bay. Gardening was a great passion of hers and she was always surrounded by flowers, especially daisies. Marie and Jack were officers in The Unwind Dance Club and she could dance a mean polka, especially in double time.
In addition to her loving husband, she had 4 surviving children. John Moeller, Jr. of Lancaster, PA husband to Yati Moeller; Stephanie Bernstein of Lititz, PA, fiancée to Thomas Dudas; Bryon Moeller of Covington, LA husband to Chau (Meeky) Moeller; and Tim Moeller of Ellicott City, MD husband to Kim Moeller. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Michael Moeller of Lancaster, PA husband to Pamela Moeller. She also had 13 adoring grandchildren, Ally and Zachary (Moeller), Jia and Mei (Bernstein), Ian and Drew (Moeller), Josiah, husband to Reagan, Andrew, Jesse, Melody, Clayton, Evan and Joel (Moeller), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marie was a very caring and giving person and touched the hearts of many. Her laugh and smile were contagious, and she lit up a room with her outgoing and fun personality. She will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.