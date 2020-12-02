Marie A. Howe, 99, died November 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born July 31, 1921 in McMinnville, OR to the late Menno C. and Fannie J. (Christner) Beachy. Marie was married to the late Milton B. Howe.
She had various jobs throughout the years which included Bareville Garment Factory, driving school bus for many years, doing laundry for the local convalescent home, knitting for French Creek Sheep and Wool Co. and Kim Rice in Willow Street.
Marie was a charter member of Rockville Mennonite Church, Honey Brook, where she was active as a Bible School teacher and treasurer of the Willing Workers Sewing Circle. She also drove bus and picked up community children to bring to Bible School. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and cryptograms that kept her mind sharp.
Marie is survived by a son, Warren J.; 4 daughters, Norma (Tom) Zook, Diane (Jack) Pechart, Esther (Arnold) Petersheim, and Suzanna (David) Snader, with whom she lived; a daughter-in-law, Mary Howe; and a son-in-law, Harry Swavely. She had 34 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Lamar and Milton G. Howe; a daughter, Janet Swavely; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother; and two sisters.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment in the Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery will be private. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
