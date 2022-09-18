Marie A. Ellis, 70, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Gary and Mary (Corona) McCusker and was the wife of Robert Ellis with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Marie was a member of June's Journey and supported Fuzzy Paws Rescue. She enjoyed playing mystery games on her I-pad, was a great cook, and cherished her family.
In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by a son, Jason Ellis, husband of Nicole of Reinholds; 2 granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lauren; 2 brothers, Benjamin McCusker, husband of Renee of Tunkannock, PA, and Joseph Krakowski, husband of Suvean of Messhoppen, PA.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Ellis.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue, PO Box 356, Pataskala, OH 43062.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
