Marie A. Albin, 78, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Larry W. Albin, who passed away in 2003. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian Welsh Peters.
Marie had been a bookkeeper, starting her career at Lancaster General Hospital and then continuing with Regional Gastroenterology Associates, working for nearly 30 years in the profession.
She enjoyed her cats and all animals, reading, knitting, and watching westerns on tv. What she enjoyed the most is spending time with her grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara A. Albin-Like married to Matthew Like of Lancaster and by her two grandsons, Tristan and Avery.
Services were private for her family this past Friday, October 30th at Conestoga Memorial Park. Please make contributions in Marie's memory to the Alzheimer's Assn Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
