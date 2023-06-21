Mary (Maridell) Melton passed away in Lancaster on June 18, 2023 at the age of 91. She was the first of three children born in Comanche, Oklahoma to Pauline and Halbert Barnett. Her parents taught school until they purchased their ranch near Chickasha, Oklahoma. Mary attended Colorado University and Oklahoma College for Women where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. Her graduate work was at Oklahoma University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
In 1952, she married Don Melton and traveled the world as an Army wife. Bill, their son, and daughter Paula were a source of great pride and joy as were their homes in Texas, Oklahoma and abroad. Mary served as lead teacher for the Mannheim Germany Kindergarten system and later as Principal of Fort Sill Youth School.
Don's second career brought them to Killeen, Texas in 1971. Mary was a member and President of The Retired Ocers Wives Club, and of the Wednesday Review Club. She served as Senior Warden at St.
Christopher's Episcopal Church and at Christ Episcopal Church of Temple. She was a member of Vive Les Artes and a board member for eight years; as well as Bell County Republican Women, serving on the board for 4 years. Mary also enjoyed being a member of Scott & White Visionary Board.
Mary loved her church, her friends, good books, period movies, a good laugh and especially family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James and son, William Donald Melton, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Melton; daughter Paula Baile (Douglas); her grandson Nicholas Baile (Julianna); granddaughter Kate Mugno (Joe) great-granddaughter Nora and sister Beth Barnett Edwards.
