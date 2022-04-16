Maribel Peralta Segura was a happy mother of 5, Maya (17), Dereck (13), Deniel (10), Dylan (8), and Antonio (6); She passed away at the age of 38 on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Born on May 12, 1983 in the Dominican Republic.
A resilient, optimistic, wise, and humble woman who only had eyes for the Lord. Her faith was of those that could move mountains and inspire many. She always knew that the Lord was with her. Even in the middle of chaos she would always get up and praise the Lord, till her very last day on this earth. Something that she enjoyed doing was spending time with nature. Taking her children on hikes, she would make the most delicious sandwiches for picnics. And had a tradition of taking her kids to pick apples every year. Things like spending time with her family and friends, participating in church and praising the Lord always overjoyed her heart. Her faith could break through any walls and walk her through any storm. If you ever got to experience her company, then you may know that wherever she went she would just radiate sunshine and could make anyone smile. Unfortunately her days on this earth were cut short due to stage IV of ovarian cancer. Nevertheless her presence is still here with us. She is a true reminder of what a humble Christian should really be like. May she Rest In Peace with the father. See you soon Maribel.
Funeral service will take place from the Grace and Truth Church, 343 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster, PA on Monday, April 18th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
