Marianthi "Mary" Soukas

Marianthi Soukas, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with her sons by her side. Born in Saint George Sikousis, Chios, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Ilias and Despina (Kourgelis) Salagaras.
Marianthi grew up and lived on the island of Chios, Greece before moving to Lancaster, PA. She and her husband, Chrysostom moved to Lancaster from Greece with their two sons, George and Dan, in 1966.
Marianthi was known to many friends and neighbors as Mary especially her non-Greek friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Chrysostom Soukas, in 1976.
She retired from Lancaster General Hospital. Marianthi was a Devout Greek Orthodox Christian and was a longtime and loyal member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She played significant roles with the Philoptochos Society, Bible studies, church activities, and was a dedicated annual Greek Bazaar loukemades crewmate. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, cleaning, and doting on her family and grandkids. Her most memorable journey was a church trip she took to the holy lands at the age of 84 where she amazed everyone with her stamina, passion, and connectedness to historical and spiritual sites.
Marianthi is survived by her two sons, George C. Soukas, husband of Mary Jo (Medura), Daniel C. Soukas, husband of Colleen (Lefever), both of Lancaster, three grandchildren, Chris Soukas fiancé of, Jessica Stamper, Stephanie Soukas, and Christina Soukas, a brother, John Salagaras, husband of Lemonia, of Chios, Greece, cousins, Kosta "Gus" Kourgelis, husband of Eleni (Keares) and family, Maria Kesoglou and Irene Varias and family.
Due to Covid restrictions, Funeral Services will be private for the family. Friends are encouraged to view the Live Streamed service to be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30am from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Hector Firoglanis and Rev. Alexander Goussetis officiating. The family would also like to thank Father Alexander Veronis and Presbytera Pearl Veronis for their life long ministry and support for her. The family would also like to say thanks to the staff at Moravian Manor for their excellent care and attentiveness to her in these difficult times. The Live Stream link for watching the funeral service is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf2vSFDI2r5r84Zg_gbLwaw
A public viewing will be held on Thursday at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 from 6-8pm. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or Philoptochos Society 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send condolences and to watch Mary's video tribute please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com