Mariano A. Gonzalez, 84, of Lancaster, passed away April 28, 2023, at Legends of Lancaster. Born in Cumberland, MD, Allegany High School class of 1956. Up until recently an annual highlight was the class reunion there. He will be sorely missed by his classmates for his sense of humor and generosity. He was the son of the late Avelino Gonzalez of Spain and Ilia Edelvina Lerma of Cuba. He was the loving husband of Brenda Gonzalez, his wife of 12 years.
He treasured the many years he spent working in post secondary education as a Registrar for the University of Maryland, including time spent in Japan early in his career. He also was employed at Millersville University as Registrar for 10 years and retired in 2002. In his free time, he was an avid bird enthusiast, golfer and storyteller.
Mariano is survived by his wife Brenda; sons, Brian Gonzalez of FL, and Jeffrey Gonzalez of ME; a stepdaughter, Brandie Bailey of VA, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Gonzalez of MD.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
