Marianne T. Rudy, 61, of Ephrata, peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Norman G. and Rose T. (Schreder) Strosser. She was the devoted wife of George J. Rudy, her high school sweetheart, with whom she shared more than 39 years of marriage. They were inseparable and did everything together, even going to the mailbox.
Marianne was a 1977 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and went on to obtain her LPN. She worked as a nurse until she and George decided to start a family.
Marianne led a vibrant life dedicated to her faith, family, and friends. She was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ephrata and volunteered at the school. She was also a member of the Women's Giving Circle at Lancaster General Hospital.
Marianne was often described as the sweetest lady who always had a kind word for others and a listening ear. She loved hosting family and friends in her home, particularly near the holidays. Marianne embodied what it meant to be a proud mom and was the biggest cheerleader for her sons in all of their pursuits. In recent years, she also enjoyed becoming a grandmother, fly fishing, and traveling with her husband, especially to Montana and Alaska.
Marianne's love will live on in her husband George, sons and their wives: James and Kara of Brooklyn, NY, David and Lauren of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joseph and Kelsey of Overland Park, KS, her beloved granddaughter Hannah, and brothers: Norman Strosser, Jr. of Millersville and Joseph Strosser of Ephrata, as well as countless friends. She was preceded in passing by her son Michael, grandson Nathan, and her sister Rose Marie (Strosser) Lucks.
On Thursday, May 13th at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, friends and family are invited to attend a viewing from 5pm to 7pm.
On Friday, May 14th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am with Fr. Jim Szobonya, C.Ss.R., as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Rd., Bausman, PA.
To honor Marianne's wishes, guests at all events must wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cherish-Love-Honor Capital Campaign at Lancaster Catholic High School in memory of Marianne.
