Marianne Miller of Lancaster passed away June 14, 2023. She was born to the late Warren and Mary Miller in the winter of 1953 in Lancaster. Marianne attended and graduated from Manheim Township High School; from there she attended college in both West Virginia and Miami, Florida. She obtained employment as a customer service representative until her retirement.
Marianne lived in Miami, Florida for 22 years. She was drawn to the beaches and any place she was able to enjoy the sun and water. She was very close with her sister, Cheryl, with whom she spent much of her time. The sisters enjoyed going out together, often getting Marianne's hair done or grabbing lunch. Marianne will be missed dearly by her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her dear sister Cheryl Miller, her nephew Daniel W. Miller significant other of Emily, and their daughter Jezlyn Miller.
A funeral service will be held June 28, 2023, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579 at 1pm. Guests are invited to a viewing prior to service beginning at 11am. Marianne will be put to rest following the service at Strasburg Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Bachman Snyder Funeral Home the day of service. To leave a condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
