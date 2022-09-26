Marianne L. Melsom, 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 23, 2022.
She was a lifetime resident of Lancaster, PA and graduated from Manheim Township High School. She worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone and most recently Lancaster General Hospital. For a period in between those jobs, she was a receptionist at Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster.
She was the loving wife of the late Robert G. Melsom, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage before his passing on February 23, 1993 and mother of two sons, Robert G. Melsom, husband of Horsan, of St. Petersburg, FL and Brian S. Melsom of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Robertsito, Joshua, and David Melsom.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Fred C. Lutz and Anna M. (Leonhard) Lutz, and two brothers, Carl and Frederick Lutz.
Marianne enjoyed cooking and baking. She had taken gourmet cooking classes and was well known for her whoopie pies and her cookies, especially her chocolate chip and Christmas cookies. She loved vegetable gardening and talking with friends. She was also a talented seamstress. Most of all, Marianne enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved being with her grandsons.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 30th from 6-8 p.m. at Paul L Gravenor Home for Funerals at 100 West Main Street in Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1st from 9-10 a.m. at the same location, followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Place of interment will be Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
