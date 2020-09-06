Marianne B. Weaver, 61, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Shirley Brinser Yost. Marianne was self-employed. She was the loving wife of Anthony L. "Tony" Weaver, and they celebrated 44 years of marriage this past August. She had a love for animals and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Tony is a son, Nathan husband of Holly Weaver of Manheim, three grandchildren, Ian, Paige, Reece, five siblings, Sherry wife of Timothy Gallagher of Mountville, Wayne husband of Penny Yost of Elizabethtown, Todd Yost of Oregon, Steven husband of Sylvia Yost of Arizona, and Dana wife of Kevin Thomas of Mount Joy, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a sister, Gwenda LeHew.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marianne's Graveside service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim. There will also be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Marianne's memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com