Marian Stauffer Shenk, 90, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Sego Sago Road, Lititz, passed away on Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Marian was born on June 16, 1929 in Mount Joy Township to John Keller Stauffer and Katie Hess Stauffer. She was the loving wife of Ernest Daniel Shenk for 68 years until his death in 2019. They were the parents of five children, Dale, husband of Karen Fast Shenk, of Goshen, IN, parents of Ben (Krista), Philip (Anne) and Emily; John, husband of Linda Ginder Shenk, of Lititz, parents of Jonathan, Peter (Erin) and Andrea; Christine, wife of Boniface Oetama, of Lititz, parents of Angela Oetama-Paul (Jacob), Nicole Oetama (David Mauer); Kevin, husband of Ellen Satterfield Shenk, of Spring Grove, parents of Abby (Robert Schreffler) and Matthew; and Tim, husband of Beth Hershey Shenk, of Elizabethtown, parents of Ryan and Laura (Derick Esch); and nine great-grandchildren. Marian is survived by a sister, Velma Gingrich, wife of Lloyd, of Palmyra. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lester Stauffer, and two sisters, Myrtle White and Alta Hosler.
Marian graduated from Manheim High School in 1947. After graduation she worked for Keystone National Bank in Manheim as a teller. She married Ernest on May 6, 1951. Later in life, after raising her five children, she worked as a staff member at the Mennonite Information Center in Lancaster.
Marian enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, travel, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an active and dedicated member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren and served as a deacon, along with her husband, for over 40 years.
The family wishes to thank the Pleasant View Communities staff for their kind and caring support of Marian.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive guests at a viewing on Friday evening, March 6 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim and at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Chiques Cemetery in Manheim. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the deacon's benevolence fund of Lititz Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
