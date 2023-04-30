Marian Smoker, formerly of Lancaster, passed away March 24, 2023 in Sun City Center, FL.
She is survived by 3 children, Joanne Frey-Smith of Fort Pierce, FL, Richard Bentley, and Frederick Bentley of Lancaster. While living in Lancaster, Marian retired after 11 years from the S. June Smith Center. After moving to Florida, she was active in numerous services in her community.
Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA where she will rest with her late husband.
