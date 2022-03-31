Marian Schwartz of Lititz, PA passed peacefully while at rest at home surrounded by the immense love and care of her family on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She would have celebrated her 91st birthday this April.
Marian was an extraordinary woman, whose example of strength, selflessness, and generosity touched the lives of all those who had the honor of knowing her.
Marian was the loving and devoted wife of Sol Schwartz (1925-2013) for 59 years until his passing. She is survived by their three children, Janice, Judy (wife of Vincent), and Richard (husband of Gail); as well as five grandchildren, Brandon, David, Laura, Talia, and Zachary.
A private service for the family was held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Marian to the American Heart Association.
Please visit Marian's Memorial Page at: