Marian S. Smucker, 57, of 104 Glenbrook Rd., Leola, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her home. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of Menno and Fannie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Leola. She was the wife of Amos S. Smucker. Along with her husband, she operated Smucker Dry Goods in Leola. Marian was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by: 8 children, Eli married to Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker, Delta, Hanna married to Stevie Stoltzfus, Nottingham, Emanuel married to Anna King Smucker, Lititz, Malinda married to Levi Fisher, Strasburg, Martha married to David Fisher, Lititz, Amos, Jr., married to Ruth Ann King Smucker, Leola, Jacob Smucker, Benuel Smucker, both at home; 25 grandchildren; 6 siblings, Naomi married to Andy King, Dorothy married to Melvin King, Hanna married to Ben King, Emanuel married to Feenie Glick Stoltzfus, all of Leola, Lena married to Roy Fisher, Georgetown, Fannie married to Elmer Esh, Paradise. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Benuel Smucker.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11 AM EST with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
