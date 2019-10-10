Marian S. Russell

Marian Selma (Pauli) Russell, 91, of New Holland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9th at home.
Born May 29, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Edward E. Pauli and Selma (Sutter) Pauli. Marian graduated from Eastern Nazarene College and taught 2nd and 3rd grades in Ohio and Pennsylvania before starting a family and thereafter becoming a substitute teacher. She was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. Prior to moving to New Holland, she resided in Springfield, Pennsylvania, where she was an active member of the Collingdale Church of the Nazarene, serving many years as a Sunday school teacher, missionary president and choir member.
Marian is survived by her husband, John L. Russell III with whom she was married for 64 years; three children: Linda Russell of Boise, Idaho; Karen Corbin and her husband David of Sierra Madre, California; and Jonathan Russell and his wife Jan of Perkasie, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Harrison, Sawyer, Graham and Campbell. Additionally she is survived by a brother, Ray Pauli of Brunswick, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her brother, Donald.
On Sunday, Oct.13, 2019, relatives and friends are invited to the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Avenue, New Holland to visit with the family at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. celebration of Marian's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries in care of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. To send the family online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.