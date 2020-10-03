Marian S. Hartz, 91, of Heatherwood Retirement Community, formerly of Linden St., Terre Hill, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Born in Parkesburg, to the late Harry and Mary (Hershey) Souders, Marian was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry and Pete, both veterans of WWII - Harry in the Army in Europe and Pete in the Navy in the South Pacific.Twenty three years ago Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Edward Hartz, also a veteran of WWII in the European theatre.
Marian is survived by her two nephews, Craig Souders of Slate Run, and Mac Souders of Parkesburg. Additionally, Marian is survived by her beloved miniature schnauzer, Pippa.
In her early years, after leaving the farm in Parkesburg, Marian was a resident of the YWCA in Lancaster and enjoyed working as a bookkeeper for an accounting firm. After marriage to Ed, Marian enjoyed knitting, caring for her dogs, Missy and Buttons, and later Pippa.
In her later years, Marian continued caring for her dogs, enjoyed shopping excursions and lunching with her Terre Hill girlfriends. Raising the eyebrows and heart rates of her neighbors, Marian also enjoyed mowing her lawn on her riding mower at a rate of speed some felt was better suited to the race track.
The COVID has assured that Marian's request that the funeral service be private will be honored.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
