Marian R. Landis, 91, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on November 1, 2021, at Landis Homes where she resided for 12 1/2 years. Born on December 17, 1929, in Clay Twp, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie (Redcay) Stauffer. Her husband of 57 years, Luke M. Landis, preceded her in death in June 2008.
Marian is survived by three children: Richard M., husband of Sharon Hagy of Ephrata; Janet L., wife of J. Richard Frey of Lititz, PA; Jean E., wife of Irvin Boll of Manheim; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert N., husband of Lucinda Yoder of Ephrata in May 2016. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Stauffer, and one sister, Esther Weaver.
Marian was a homemaker and served with her husband as trustee couple over a number of years at several churches. She was a member of New Life Fellowship, Ephrata, PA.
Marian enjoyed embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, traveling with the 40/60 group and spending time with her family. Throughout life she enjoyed sharing hospitality and visitation with family and friends in her home. Her life was shaped by a steady faith in God’s loving care.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for their compassionate care given to Marian.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 2:00pm at New Life Fellowship, 420 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, PA with visitation starting at 1:00pm until the time of services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the immediate family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
