Marian R. Griffith, 95, of Manheim, PA, formerly of West Chester, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 25, 2022, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late John Hostetter Reist of Mount Joy and Edith Marian (McKnight) Reist of Watertown, New York. She had been resident of the Lancaster and Chester County area all her life. Marian was married to the late Ivan F. Griffith who passed away on February 3, 1993. Marian graduated from West Chester High School in 1945 and once owned and operated a hair styling salon in the historic Farmers & Mechanics Building in downtown West Chester. Marian is survived by her son, Mark Griffith, husband of Sarah, of Sacramento California. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Elizabeth Reist.
The Griffith family expresses deep appreciation for the excellent care given to Marian by Hospice for All Seasons and Pleasant View Retirement Community. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Retirement Community's Benevolent Care Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »