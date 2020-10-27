Marian Parnell Ginder

Marian P. Ginder, 85, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Eva Stermer Weaver. Marian was the loving wife of the late J. Wilbur "Nip" Ginder who died in May of this year. A homemaker, she was a 1952 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Marian was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. She was faithful in raising funds for mentally challenged children, enjoyed gardening and loved scrapbooking with her daughter Darla.
Surviving is a son, Edward J. husband of Jane Stoppard Ginder of Manheim, two daughters: Darla J. Ginder of Lancaster and Lisa Marie wife of Paul Sanchez of Manheim; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, and three siblings: Ronald Weaver, Carol Demmy and Nina Nelson. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Ginder, and 12 siblings.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Marian's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com